PA mayor issues declaration of disaster as Hurricane Delta approaches

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie on Thursday issued a declaration of local disaster in response to the approaching Hurricane Delta.

The declaration, however, is not an issue of any new evacuation orders for the city, but it allows the city to activate its emergency management plan. Earlier Thursday, Bartie asked residents in Sabine Pass and Pleasure Island to voluntarily evacuate.

Tropical storm winds in Jefferson County are forecast to start Friday morning and end later Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Flooding in Sabine Pass is possible, Bartie said. Hurricane and storm surge warnings are issued for Jefferson County, as Delta shifted a little to the west, according to the NWS. It is projected to land in Cameron Parish on Friday afternoon or evening as a category 2 hurricane.

Bartie is also calling for all of Port Arthur south of Texas 73 to “be on guard” and “be vigilant.”

“We do have the Seawall, and we are not expecting a surge over 9 feet,” Bartie said. “If the surge goes higher than that, you will be involved in an evacuation. As it stands, you are OK, but be on guard.”

Bartie encouraged residents to top off automobiles, pack bags and perishable items in the event of a necessary evacuation.