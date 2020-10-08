expand
October 8, 2020

Hershel Obey

Local man linked to child sexual assault; police need help finding suspect

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:18 am Thursday, October 8, 2020

A Port Arthur man is wanted on warrants for sexually assaulting a child, although local authorities are not releasing many case details to avoid jeopardizing the investigation.

“We are asking the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Hershel Obey,” a PAPD release states. “Obey has four outstanding warrants out of Jefferson County.”

PAPD Det. Sadie Guedry the warrants were issued between Thursday and Friday of last week and include one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, two counts of sexual assault of a child and one charge of sexual assault.

Guedry could not elaborate on whether there was one victim or multiple victims.

Obey is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 159 pounds.

Other details of the crime, location or victim were not included in law enforcement’s initial release.

Those with information on Obey’s whereabouts are asked to contact Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477). You won’t be asked your name and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Tips can be reported by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smartphone.

