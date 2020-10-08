expand
Ad Spot

October 8, 2020

SCHOOL WEATHER UPDATES: PAISD, Tekoa move to virtual instruction

By PA News

Published 11:34 am Thursday, October 8, 2020

Due to the inclement weather situation expected Friday, Port Arthur Independent School District facilities will be closed to in-person learning.

All students will be required to attend virtually and completion of assignments is mandatory.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark L. Porterie said the district will reopen for in-person learning on Monday.

Teachers will be providing students with more detailed information as it pertains to class assignments as the day progresses.

Tekoa Academy

In preparation for inclement weather from Hurricane Delta, all classes at Tekoa Academy of Accelerated Studies STEM School in Port Arthur and Orange on Friday will be virtual.

There will be no face-to-face instruction.

For more information, call 409-982-5400.

Local

UPDATE: Hurricane Delta delays reopening of remodeled Port Arthur movie theater

Local

SCHOOL WEATHER UPDATES: PAISD, Tekoa move to virtual instruction

Local

Judge Branick: no evacuation call for Jefferson County; Mayor Bartie calls for voluntary Sabine evacuation

Local

THURSDAY 10 am UPDATE: Hurricane warning, storm surge warning for Jefferson County

Local

THURSDAY 7 am UPDATE: Hurricane Delta to strike Cameron Parish, impact Jefferson County

Local

WATCH: Port Neches family “survives” Idaho wilderness; now you can watch their adventure

Local

Port Arthur Transit looking for contractors in million-dollar expansion; seminar planned Friday

Local

Local man linked to child sexual assault; police need help finding suspect

Local

Ghosts, ghouls & bowling: Great cause and good time strikes this month

Groves

PHOTOS — Groves education demolitions underway

Local

Dispose of household hazardous waste & scrap tires for free

High School Sports

Winding path to Sabine Pass football season opener nears an end

BREAKING NEWS

WEDNESDAY 4 pm UPDATE: Hurricane Delta includes SE Texas impacts

Groves

Health officials report deaths of 4 in Mid-County tied to COVID-19

Local

WATCH: Can you help Port Arthur police arrest this trailer thief?

Local

Illness closes Port Arthur Tax Office

Local

WEDNESDAY 10 am UPDATE: Jefferson County faces Hurricane Watch & Storm Surge Watch

Local

PAPD asks for help locating suspect linked to child sexual assault

Local

WEDNESDAY 4 am UPDATE: Hurricane Delta expected to redevelop quick after Yucatan hit

Groves

Former bank building in Groves coming down; see what’s planned next

Local

Partners in Primary Care nears Port Arthur opening, seeking new patients

Local

Port Arthur Community Action Network claims successful challenge to TCEQ’s penalty policy

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & blotter: Sept. 28 – Oct. 4

Groves

PNG ‘going to figure out’ cure for first-half woes