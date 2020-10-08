Sister Thelma Aaron “ Puddin” Newcost was born December 14, 1931 in Washington, La. to the union of Willie and Thelma Aaron.

She departed this life Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 4:30 a.m.

Funeral Service at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Port Arthur, TX.

The Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Visitation Friday, October 9, 2020 at Hannah Funeral Home 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Final Disposition Haven of Rest. Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.