October 8, 2020

Thelma Aaron “Puddin” Newcost

By PA News

Published 6:07 pm Thursday, October 8, 2020

Sister Thelma Aaron “ Puddin” Newcost was born December 14, 1931 in Washington, La. to the union of Willie and Thelma Aaron.

She departed this life Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 4:30 a.m.

Funeral Service at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Port Arthur, TX.

The Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Visitation Friday, October 9, 2020 at Hannah Funeral Home 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Final Disposition Haven of Rest. Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

