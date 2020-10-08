expand
October 8, 2020

THURSDAY 10 am UPDATE: Hurricane warning, storm surge warning for Jefferson County

By PA News

Published 10:24 am Thursday, October 8, 2020

Hurricane Delta has shifted a little more to the west this morning, according to the National Weather Service, meaning a hurricane warning and storm surge warning is in effect for Jefferson County.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, landfall projections show Delta striking as a category 2 hurricane on Friday afternoon or evening in Cameron Parish, moving to the northeast across parts of southwest, south central and central Louisiana Friday night.

Life threatening storm surge, dangerous hurricane force winds, and heavy rain are expected along and east of the track of Delta as it moves inland across Louisiana.

Jefferson County is not under a flash flood watch.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the storm is 415 miles from Port Arthur.

Hurricane Force winds extend 15 to 30 miles from the center of circulation. It will be 25 to 30 miles by landfall.

Tropical Storm Force winds extend 60 to 110 miles from the center of circulation. It will be 90 to 140 miles by landfall.

Tropical Storm Wind Speed Probabilities for Southeast Texas are 60-90 percent.

Hurricane Wind Speed Probabilities for Southeast Texas are 10-40 percent.

The Storm Surge in feet above ground level for Southeast Texas is 2-4 feet.

Tides will run one to two feet above normal Thursday.

As Delta approaches the coast on Friday, tides will be higher to the east of the center, and lower to the west of the center.

