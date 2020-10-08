expand
October 9, 2020

THURSDAY 10 pm UPDATE: Hurricane Delta expected to make landfall Friday evening

By PA News

Published 10:22 pm Thursday, October 8, 2020

Weather projections show Delta making landfall as a category 2 hurricane Friday evening in eastern Cameron Parish.

The National Weather Service said life threatening storm surge, dangerous hurricane force winds and heavy rain are expected along and east of the track of Delta as it moves inland across Louisiana.

Jefferson County remains under a hurricane and storm surge warning.

As of 10 p.m. Thursday, the hurricane was 290 miles from Port Arthur.

Jefferson County can expect to feel some tropical force winds starting at 8 a.m. Friday and lasting through 2 a.m. Saturday.

Rain expectations call for six inches or more through Sunday.

