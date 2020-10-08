expand
Ad Spot

October 8, 2020

THURSDAY 4 pm UPDATE: Delta expected to hit as category 2 hurricane

By PA News

Published 4:25 pm Thursday, October 8, 2020

Landfall projections show Delta as a category 2 hurricane making landfall Friday evening in eastern Cameron Parish.

According to a 4 p.m. Thursday National Weather Service update, life threatening storm surge, dangerous hurricane force winds and heavy rain are expected along and east of the track of Delta as it moves inland across Louisiana.

In the hardest hit areas, expect widespread power outages, numerous fallen trees, and roof damage to some homes and businesses.

Roads will be impassable in many places due to fallen trees, debris, heavy rains and storm surge, Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

Jefferson County remains under a Hurricane Warning and Storm Surge Warning. Jefferson County is NOT under a flash flood watch at this time.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the storm is 345 miles from Port Arthur.

Hurricane Force winds extend 20 to 30 miles from the center of circulation. It will be 20 to 35 miles by landfall.

Tropical Storm Force winds extend 80 to 140 miles from the center of circulation. It will be 100 to 140 miles by landfall.

Tropical force winds should be felt in Jefferson County come Friday morning and end Friday night.

Vulnerable locations to storm surge locally include Sabine Pass and Bridge City, which could see surge three feet above ground.

Tides will run one to two feet above normal Thursday. As Delta approaches the coast on Friday, tides will be higher to the east of the center, and lower to the west of the center.

Rainfall in Southeast Texas could top six inches.

City of Nederland officials said they encourage everyone to secure and prepare the exterior of their homes; this includes bringing in garbage can(s), securing patio furniture, outdoor play structures or amenities, etc. No mandatory or voluntary evacuation has been ordered for Nederland. City offices will maintain existing operations; however due to the wind forecast, people are encouraged to avoid any unnecessary travel.

 If you have any questions, contact the City Manager’s Office at (409) 723-1503.

Local

THURSDAY 4 pm UPDATE: Delta expected to hit as category 2 hurricane

Local

PA mayor issues declaration of disaster as Hurricane Delta approaches

Local

UPDATE: Hurricane Delta delays reopening of remodeled Port Arthur movie theater

Local

SCHOOL WEATHER UPDATES: Lamar State-PA, local public & private schools adjust to Hurricane Delta

Local

Judge Branick: no evacuation call for Jefferson County; Mayor Bartie calls for voluntary Sabine evacuation

Local

THURSDAY 10 am UPDATE: Hurricane warning, storm surge warning for Jefferson County

Local

THURSDAY 7 am UPDATE: Hurricane Delta to strike Cameron Parish, impact Jefferson County

Local

WATCH: Port Neches family “survives” Idaho wilderness; now you can watch their adventure

Local

UPDATE: Port Arthur Transit looking for contractors in million-dollar expansion; seminar moved to Oct. 16

Local

Local man linked to child sexual assault; police need help finding suspect

Local

Ghosts, ghouls & bowling: Great cause and good time strikes this month

Groves

PHOTOS — Groves education demolitions underway

Local

Dispose of household hazardous waste & scrap tires for free

High School Sports

Winding path to Sabine Pass football season opener nears an end

BREAKING NEWS

WEDNESDAY 4 pm UPDATE: Hurricane Delta includes SE Texas impacts

Groves

Health officials report deaths of 4 in Mid-County tied to COVID-19

Local

WATCH: Can you help Port Arthur police arrest this trailer thief?

Local

Illness closes Port Arthur Tax Office

Local

WEDNESDAY 10 am UPDATE: Jefferson County faces Hurricane Watch & Storm Surge Watch

Local

PAPD asks for help locating suspect linked to child sexual assault

Local

WEDNESDAY 4 am UPDATE: Hurricane Delta expected to redevelop quick after Yucatan hit

Groves

Former bank building in Groves coming down; see what’s planned next

Local

Partners in Primary Care nears Port Arthur opening, seeking new patients

Local

Port Arthur Community Action Network claims successful challenge to TCEQ’s penalty policy