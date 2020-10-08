expand
October 8, 2020

Velta Clark Hill

Published 6:11 pm Thursday, October 8, 2020

Velta Clark Hill, affectionately called “Mommie” and “Granny,” transitioned on September 28th, 2020.

She was a proud alumna of Abraham Lincoln High School Class of 1958.

She married Chester Hill (deceased) and raised two children, Kevin Hill (Susan) and Adrienne Robinson (Avery) in Milwaukee, WI.

She also leaves four grandchildren to cherish her memory, Austin Hill, Brandun Robinson and Bianka Robinson of Milwaukee, WI and Blaque Robinson of Durham, NC.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, private graveside service will be held Saturday, October 10th, 2020.

Final arrangements entrusted to: Gabriel Funeral Home 3800 Memorial Blvd. Port Arthur, TX 77642.

