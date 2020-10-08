expand
October 8, 2020

William J. Angelle Jr.

By PA News

Published 6:13 pm Thursday, October 8, 2020

William J. Angelle, Jr, 62 of Port Arthur, TX went home to be the Lord on October 2, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

A native of Crowley, LA and resident of Port Arthur for 44 years, he graduated from Lincoln High School in 1977.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 38 years Mary Angelle, two children William, III (Alicia), Lakisha (Wilbert) both of Port Arthur,
TX; three grandchildren, four sisters, four brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 am Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church with visitation from 10 am until
service time.

Rev. Randy G Vaughn will officiate. Burial will be 12:30 pm Monday, October 12, 2020 at Houston National Cemetery.

