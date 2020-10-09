Emma James Bodden, 89, of Kingsland, formerly of Port Arthur, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

She was born January 9, 1931, in Port Arthur, to Fay Cooper James and Roy “Big Boy” James.

Survivors include her children, Belen Bodden, of Richardson; Aleta Goenne and husband, Fred, of Kingsland; Marla Williams and husband,

Dennis, of Beaumont; David Bodden, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Andrea Giovinazzo, of Austin; sister, Patsy Williams and husband, Van; grandchildren, Corby Williams; Amy Dunman; Amanda Sims; Krystin Bodden; and Alex, Brianna, and Nathan Giovinazzo; nine great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of fifty-four years, Boyd Bodden; and brother, Elroy James.

A gathering of Mrs. Bodden’s family and friends will begin at 12:00 p.m., with her funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 12, 2020,

at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Her interment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches.