October 9, 2020

FLOYD BATISTE — Election Day can tribute honorable congressman John Lewis

By PA News

Published 12:02 am Friday, October 9, 2020

Four former presidents honored Congressman John Lewis at his funeral in Atlanta, Georgia, but none could match the eloquence of Lewis himself who wrote a letter to the nation, offering his final words in the wake of his months-long battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“While my time here has now come to an end, I want you to know that in the last days and hours of my life you inspired me,” he said, of the recent rallies in support of racial equality. “You filled me with hope about the next chapter of the great American story when you used your power to make a difference in our society.

“Democracy is not a state. It is an act, and each generation must do its part to help build what we called the Beloved Community, a nation and world society at peace with itself.

“Ordinary people with extraordinary vision can redeem the soul of America by getting in what I call good trouble, necessary trouble.

“Though I may not be here with you, I urge you to answer the highest calling of your heart and stand up for what you truly believe. In my life I have done all I can to demonstrate that the way of peace, the way of love and nonviolence is the more excellent way. Now it is your turn to let freedom ring.

“When historians pick up their pens to write the story of the 21st century, let them say that it was your generation who laid down the heavy burdens of hate at last and that peace finally triumphed over violence, aggression and war.

“So, I say to you, walk with the wind, brothers and sisters, and let the spirit of peace and the power of everlasting love be your guide.”

 

A close comrade of Martin Luther King Jr., he was the last surviving person to have spoken during the 1963 March on Washington For Jobs and Freedom.

Lewis’ signature achievement was the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. He had his skull fractured that same year while marching with King, leading more than 600 peaceful demonstrators across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama in a rally for those rights.

On Nov. 3, 2020, there is an election for The President of the United States, Congressmen and Senators for U.S. Congress, State Representative, State Senator, Judges, and our LOCAL ELECTION for elective position and propositions. AND most important to you and I is our local election.

As ordinary people with extraordinary vision, we can redeem the soul of our community by getting in what Congressman John Lewis called good trouble, necessary trouble. That is for us to go to the polls and VOTE.

Floyd Batiste is CEO of the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation. He can be reached at fbatiste@paedc.org.

