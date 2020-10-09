expand
October 9, 2020

FRIDAY 7 am UPDATE: Forecast calls for Friday evening landfall

By PA News

Published 5:23 am Friday, October 9, 2020

Projections, as of 7 a.m. Friday, show Delta as a category 2 hurricane making landfall Friday evening in eastern Cameron Parish.

The National Weather Service said life threatening storm surge, dangerous hurricane force winds and heavy rain are expected along and east of the track of Delta as it moves inland across Louisiana.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said in the hardest hit areas, expect widespread power outages, numerous fallen trees, and roof damage to some homes and businesses.

Roads will be impassable in many places due to fallen trees, debris, heavy rains, and storm surge.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, the storm was 165 miles from Port Arthur.

Delta’s northern fringe is now coming into the coast of Louisiana. Hurricane Force winds extend 25 to 35 miles from the center of circulation.

Tropical Storm Force winds extend 80 to 140 miles from the center of circulation.

The expected total rainfall for Southeast Texas through Monday is six inches.

Local

