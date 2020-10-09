Martha Jean Hester Vallery King passed away on October 8, 2020 in Tyler, Texas.

She was born January 20, 1929 in Simsboro, LA to Roy and Eula Hester.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Gloria Hester and Betty Wilson.

In 1944 she moved to Port Neches. TX where her father worked to build a refinery during WWII.

There she graduated from Port Neches High School and went on to Lamar Junior College.

She met Raymond Vallery while working as a bank teller and they married in 1950 and had two daughters, Jody and Jan.

“Mopsy” taught 5th grade at Port Neches Groves ISD for 13 years.

She and Ray were devoted to each other, their family and their church.

They taught Sunday School at Southside Baptist in Port Neches and Oakland Heights in Longview.

They also lived in Bevil Oaks and Corpus Christi and were active their church there.

Mopsy loved to make bread for family and friends, work in all church organizations, spend time with her family and especially travel with Ray.

Ray died in November, 1998.

In 2014, 16 years after Ray’s death, she moved to Buckner’s Independent living and met Kenneth Kent King.

They married in June of 2014 and had four wonderful years together before his death in September of 2019.

Mopsy then moved to the Hamptons in Tyler.

Mopsy is survived by her daughter Jody and son-in-law George Philley, daughter Jan and son-in-law Kenneth Bullion, grandchildren Amy

Stanley, Julie Philley, Kate Starnes, Andrew Philley, Marlis Havard, Patrick Bullion, Martha Bullion and their spouses along with 10 great grandchildren.

She is also survived by Kenneth’s sons Craig King (Jeannie King) and their children and Gary King (Sonia King).

Private services were held at Rader Funeral Home of Longview with Burial at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches, TX.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201.

