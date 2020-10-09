expand
October 9, 2020

Scammers claim to seek unpaid Entergy charges

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Friday, October 9, 2020

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies continue to receive numerous calls in reference to a phone scam.
The caller falsely represents as an Entergy employee. He or she is telling citizens their electricity bill is past due and if they don’t make arrangements to pay the bill immediately, they will be disconnected.
They are telling people who normally pay by check or a monthly automated payment that they have not received their payment.
Several people reported this week they were told they owed three months back pay totaling $500 and would need to make an immediate payment by going to the Dollar General store or CVS to purchase a “Money Pak” cash card and send them the information.
After the victim sends the $500 “payment,” the scammer contacts them again advising them they have not received the $500 payment. They are told they now owe $1,000 plus an $11 processing fee. They are told not to tell the cashier at the store what the payment is in reference to as the cashier could charge them an additional fee.
This is a SCAM, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. If you have questions about your Entergy bill, contact Entergy directly.
The number that shows up on the caller ID indicates it is a call from Entergy.

The message they leave you advises you to call another phone number to pay your bill. They have an automated answering system that mimics Entergy.

They will ask you for a phone number, your account number, your social security number or your Tax ID number.

Do NOT give out any of your personal information. Entergy will already have it on file and will not request this information.
If a call sounds suspicious, hang-up and call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak directly with an Entergy customer service representative.
If you have been a victim of this scam, contact your local law enforcement agency, Entergy and your financial institution.

Scammers claim to seek unpaid Entergy charges

