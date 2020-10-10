Jefferson County grand jury hands down indictments following drug & violent encounters
BEAUMONT — A Jefferson County grand jury indicted the following individuals this week:
- Brandon Michael Camp, 35, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 31, 2019.
- Jonathan Bernard Connor, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred April 23.
- Alkesha Jataine Devault, 23, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, or an incident that occurred April 9.
- Terry Lee Ackley, 45, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred April 21.
- Leslie Richard Anderson, also known as Leslie Richard Anderson III, 25, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred May 31.
- Richard Karl Blanton, 39, of Lumberton was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 11.
- Michael Clifton Bloodsworth, 52, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred May 11.
- Adam Brock Cormier, 35, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 16.
- Adam Brock Cormier, 35, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, lisdexamfetamine, for an incident that occurred May 16.
- Jarvis Lejae Blue, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Jan. 24.
- Hillary Brooke Beagle, 29, transient, was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Aug. 19.
- Joshua Depaul Broussard, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred July 31.
- Joshua W. Brown, also known as Joshua Brown and Joshua Wade Brown, 33, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 19.
- Rayland Christian Chaison, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred July 16.
- Rayland Christian Chaison, also known as Rayland Chaison, Raylon Chaison and Rayland Christian Chaison, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft f a firearm for an incident that occurred July 16.
- David Cueves Colin, 36, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred Aug. 1.
- Sean Anthony Dennis, also known as Sean Dennis, 41, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred Aug. 24.
- Sean Anthony Dennis, also known as Sean Dennis, 41, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred Aug. 12.
- Sean Anthony Dennis, also known as Sean Dennis, 41, of Port Arthur was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Aug. 12.
- Sean Anthony Dennis, also known as Sean Dennis, 41, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault on a pace officer for an incident that occurred Aug. 12.
- Tonya Melissa Corral, also known as Tonya Terrier Corral and Tonya Terrier Hinson, 40, of Port Arthur was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred July 3.
- Ramon
Arturo Leiva also known as Ramon Arturo Levia, 43, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred May 28.
- Jasmine D. Little, 25, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PC, for an incident that occurred May 28.
- Catlin George Moore, 34, of Beaumont was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred March 20.
- Haley Renee Mudd, 28, of Nederland was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred June 9.
- Jason Demery Weatherford, 42, of Nederland was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred June 9.
- Kevin Wayne Woods, Jr., 34, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Aug. 3.
- Lawrence Terrell Phillips, 28, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Aug. 3.
- Justin Joseph, also known as Justin Jacoby Joseph, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred April 11.
- Justin Joseph, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred April 11.
- Tyrone Phillip Mayfield, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred May 12.
- Michael Charles Pelican, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Aug. 2.
- Jason M. Powell, 43, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 4.
- Justin Everett Rutledge, 41, of Lumberton was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June. 5.
- Sladen Sonnier, 32, of Silsbee was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Jan. 15.
- Derionte Chrishuan Thomas, also known as Derionte Thomas and Detionte C. Thomas, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred July 18.
- Derionte Chrishuan Thomas, also known as Derionte Thomas and Detionte C. Thomas, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for deadly conduct for an incident that occurred July 18.
- Robert Earl Trahan, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Aug. 17.
- Robert Earl Trahan, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 8.
- Joseph Hernandez Trice, also known as Joseph Trice, 37, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred May 24.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.