Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 30-Oct. 6

The Groves Police Department made the following arrests and responded to the following calls between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6

Sept. 30

58-year-old Cynthia Mason was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm in the 3800 block of Twin City.

44-year-old Angela Radican was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3800 block of Twin City Highway.

A theft was reported in the 4200 block of Main.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 3200 block of E Parkway.

Oct. 1

37-year-old Quinton Dailey was arrested for warrants in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.

26-year-old Esdras Pedroza was arrested for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

A report for terroristic threats was reported in the 4600 block of Pinetop.

A welfare concern was reported at 32nd Street and Cleveland.

Oct. 2

31-year-old Bianka Oliver was arrested for public intoxication in the 6600 block of 32nd St.

45-yea-old Terry Ackley was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Pearl.

66-year-old Dennis Landry was arrested for driving while intoxicated (2nd) in the 6400 block of Jefferson.

Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 4900 block of Simpson Avenue.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 3800 block of Main Avenue.

Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in the 1900 block of Orange Acres.

Aggravated assault serious bodily injury was issued in the 2700 block of Boyd.

Oct. 3

34-year-old Eddie Flood Jr. was arrested for public intoxication in the 2600 block of Main.

20-year-old Roberto Valencia Jr. was arrested for warrants in the 5600 block of Georgia.

33-year-old Brent Thrasher was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6400 block of 32nd Street.

criminal mischief was reported in the 5200 block of E Parkway.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.

Oct. 4

37-year-old Crystal Talbert was arrested for warrants in the 6900 block of 32nd.

32-year-old Winter Squiers was arrested for public intoxication in the 6800 block of 25th St.

An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 6000 block of Byrd.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Dr.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6300 block of Val.

Oct. 5

37-year-old Richard Dixson was arrested for Warrants in the 3600 block of Graves.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway.

Oct. 6