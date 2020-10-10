expand
October 10, 2020

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 30-Oct. 6

By PA News

Published 12:06 am Saturday, October 10, 2020

The Groves Police Department made the following arrests and responded to the following calls between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6

Sept. 30

  • 58-year-old Cynthia Mason was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm in the 3800 block of Twin City.
  • 44-year-old Angela Radican was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3800 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A theft was reported in the 4200 block of Main.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 3200 block of E Parkway.

Oct. 1

  • 37-year-old Quinton Dailey was arrested for warrants in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.
  • 26-year-old Esdras Pedroza was arrested for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
  • A report for terroristic threats was reported in the 4600 block of Pinetop.
  • A welfare concern was reported at 32nd Street and Cleveland.

Oct. 2

  • 31-year-old Bianka Oliver was arrested for public intoxication in the 6600 block of 32nd St.
  • 45-yea-old Terry Ackley was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Pearl.
  • 66-year-old Dennis Landry was arrested for driving while intoxicated (2nd) in the 6400 block of Jefferson.
  • Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 4900 block of Simpson Avenue.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 3800 block of Main Avenue.
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in the 1900 block of Orange Acres.
  • Aggravated assault serious bodily injury was issued in the 2700 block of Boyd.

Oct. 3

  • 34-year-old Eddie Flood Jr. was arrested for public intoxication in the 2600 block of Main.
  • 20-year-old Roberto Valencia Jr. was arrested for warrants in the 5600 block of Georgia.
  • 33-year-old Brent Thrasher was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6400 block of 32nd Street.
  • criminal mischief was reported in the 5200 block of E Parkway.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.

Oct. 4

  • 37-year-old Crystal Talbert was arrested for warrants in the 6900 block of 32nd.
  • 32-year-old Winter Squiers was arrested for public intoxication in the 6800 block of 25th St.
  • An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 6000 block of Byrd.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Dr.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6300 block of Val.

Oct. 5

  • 37-year-old Richard Dixson was arrested for Warrants in the 3600 block of Graves.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway.

Oct. 6

  • 60-year-old Wilbert Banks was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Main.
  • 36-year-old David Savant was arrested for warrants in the 3500 block of E Parkway.
  • 45-year-old David Franks was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of Cleveland.
  • 18-year-old Mark Binder was arrested for manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon and warrants in the 5200 block of Wilson.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2200 block of Main.

