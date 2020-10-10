expand
October 10, 2020

This photo taken from a vehicle depicts the bending of telephone poles on the northwest-bound side of Texas 87 just outside Sabine Pass. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 10-10-20

Hurricane creates Texas 87 driving concerns

By I.C. Murrell

Published 12:11 pm Saturday, October 10, 2020

SABINE PASS — A portion of Texas 87 between the industry area of Port Arthur and Sabine Pass has been reduced to one lane because of bent telephone poles on the northwest-bound side of the highway.

Barriers have blocked off less than a mile of the northbound lane, alerting drivers to assume the wires are still hot and dangerous.

The barrier begins less than a mile north of the intersection of Dowling Road and Broadway Street, where Texas 87 turns southwest toward Sea Rim State Park.

The row of bent poles, however, extends beyond the blocked-off stretch.

Drivers should exercise caution when traveling this road.

 

About I.C. Murrell

I.C. Murrell was promoted to editor of The News, effective Oct. 14, 2019. He previously served as sports editor since August 2015 and has won or shared eight first-place awards from state newspaper associations and corporations. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, grew up mostly in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

email author More by I.C.

