October 10, 2020

Haley Mudd and Jason Weatherford

INDICTMENT: Nederland man, woman force victim into the corner during home burglary

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Saturday, October 10, 2020

A Nederland man and woman who reportedly made a man sit in a corner while burglarizing his home were indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury this week.

According to the affidavits for their arrests, Haley Renee Mudd, 28, and Jason Demery Weatherford, 42, knocked on the front door of a home in the 1100 block of South 15th St. in Nederland and when the homeowner opened the door, the couple pushed their way inside.

During the June break-in, Weatherford reportedly forced the male victim into a corner and made him sit down while the female grabbed the victim’s phone so he could not call for help.

Weatherford then stood next to the victim while the female began going through the victim’s belongings.

The victim told police the robbers were looking for money and that the female took two credit cards from inside his wallet and his cellphone.

He gave a physical description of the suspects and added that they left in a black Nissan Frontier.

Police searched the area and found a Nissan Frontier belonging to Weatherford in the parking lot of Cherry’s, on Avenue H. Two people matching the description of the suspects were located inside the store.

The document states Mudd and Weatherford identified themselves to officers and authorities found Mudd was in possession of a cell phone and two credit cards she allegedly admitted belonged to the victim.

The victim was brought to the scene and positively identified the two as well as the credit cards and phone taken from his home.

Mudd and Weatherford were arrested and Mudd reportedly made a statement that she broke into the house and Weatherford just brought her there.

Both have since bonded out of the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

 

