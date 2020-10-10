Local officials stress generator safety, need to separate trash piles in hurricane’s aftermath

The Port Arthur Police and Fire Department wants to remind everyone to never run a generator in an enclosed or partially enclosed structure, including living spaces.

Portable generators can produce deadly levels of carbon monoxide, a colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas making it nearly impossible to detect before it is too late.

Always keep and read the owner’s manual and follow all safety guidelines and warnings provided.

Trash piles

City of Nederland officials ask local residents to separate debris piles.

Green waste must be separated from other debris; the green waste is hauled to a separate location to be chipped.

Fence material is not green waste.

Construction debris includes shingles, siding, fence material, etc.

A decision regarding how the City of Nederland will handle the Delta debris operation will be announced later Saturday.

“Regardless as you begin placing your debris at the curb, it must be separated,” a city statement read.