expand
Ad Spot

October 10, 2020

The family team of daughter Litcy, father Luis and mother Jessica Figueroa stand outside Figueroa’s Welding Wear in Port Arthur for a grand opening ribbon cutting. (Kylie Mugleston/The News)

PHOTOS — Figueroa’s Welding Wear seeks to be the FRC destination

By PA News

Published 12:15 am Saturday, October 10, 2020

Figueroa’s Welding Wear has become a go-to location for those in local industry to get outfitted for the job site.

Community supports, family members and friends cut the ceremonial ribbon Thursday at Figueroa’s Welding Wear in Port Arthur. (Kylie Mugleston/The News)

The FRC clothing location has a wide variety of flame resistant apparel, offering new options and budget-conscious lightly-used items. All items are available from head to toe.

Owner Luis Figueroa stressed his locations are locally owned and operated, a message that brought out family, friends and members of the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce on Thursday to 4448 Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur to celebrate a ribbon cutting.

Figueroa started his business seven years ago and moved into Port Arthur to help celebrate and support the city’s revitalization.

Figueroa’s Welding Wear is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 409-960-9145.

Figueroa’s Welding Wear is located at 4448 Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur. (Kylie Mugleston/The News)

Local

Hurricane Delta’s major winds leave much of Port Arthur, Mid-County without power

Local

INDICTMENT: Nederland man, woman force victim into the corner during home burglary

Local

National effort spotlighted in Port Arthur through Midwifery Week, minority pregnancy health care

Groves

ELECTION SPOTLIGHT: Mayoral candidates talk needed positive outlook, focus on Groves streets & drainage

Local

PHOTOS — Figueroa’s Welding Wear seeks to be the FRC destination

Beaumont

Jefferson County grand jury hands down indictments following drug & violent encounters

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 30-Oct. 6

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 28-Oct. 4

Beaumont

Valero’s Benefit for Children donates $100K to Food Bank’s backpack program

Local

FRIDAY 4 pm UPDATE: Eyewall of category 2 Hurricane Delta moving onshore

Local

Health department confirms latest coronavirus-related death in Port Arthur

Local

FRIDAY 1 pm UPDATE: Hurricane Delta causing power outages across SETX, southwest Louisiana

Local

Driver killed after truck strikes tree in Port Neches

Local

FRIDAY 10 am UPDATE: Port Arthur, Mid-County to see stronger winds starting at noon

Local

FRIDAY 7 am UPDATE: Forecast calls for Friday evening landfall

Local

BREAST CANCER SURVIVOR: Dodie Harrington relies on faith, community in ongoing metastatic fight

Beaumont

Scammers claim to seek unpaid Entergy charges

High School Sports

Road Dogs: Nederland High heads to Jacksonville in search of 1st win

Groves

Indians’ latest comeback effort falls just short after tough third quarter

High School Sports

Titans turn up defensive heat, improve to 3-0 on season

Local

THURSDAY 10 pm UPDATE: Hurricane Delta expected to make landfall Friday evening

Local

Port Arthur mayor warns of hurricane’s impact, stresses safety in aftermath

Local

THURSDAY 4 pm UPDATE: Delta expected to hit as category 2 hurricane

Local

PA mayor issues declaration of disaster as Hurricane Delta approaches