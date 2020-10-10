expand
October 10, 2020

A tree is down on 12th Street in Port Arthur near 6th Avenue.

Port Arthur, Mid-County leaders enacting curfews

By Mary Meaux

Published 2:53 pm Saturday, October 10, 2020

Local municipalities are enacting curfews in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta due to the number of power outages in the area.

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie said on Saturday around 2 p.m. that he would sign a curfew order within the hour that would be in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

It will remain in effect at least for the next few days and may last until all power is restored in the city.

Nederland City Manager Chris Duque said the city is under a curfew from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. but doesn’t apply to certain workers, employees in health care, school districts, local, state or federal government, people traveling to and from work, etc.

About 90 percent of the residents in the city are without power, he said.

In addition, there are some water leaks due to the uprooting of large trees.

Port Neches Mayor Glenn Johnson also ordered a curfew beginning Saturday from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

As with other curfews in surrounding cities there are certain exemptions for workers.

Groves City Manager D.E. Sosa said he anticipates the city signing a curfew order on Saturday for the hours of 10 p.m. to 7 p.m. due to the storm and power outages.

BREAKING NEWS

