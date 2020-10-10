Use these safety tips in your Hurricane Delta recovery

Stay safe in your response to Hurricane Delta’s aftermath.

The National Weather Service stressed Saturday morning that in Louisiana, more lives were lost indirectly in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura due to improper generator use and heat stroke, rather than directly from Laura’s landfall.

That exact same thing is true for Southeast Texas, where more than a half-dozen people were killed due to improper generator use and carbon monoxide.

Please take these safety tips into consideration when beginning cleanup.

Jefferson County Judge Branick said portable generators can produce deadly levels of carbon monoxide, a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas making it nearly impossible to detect before it’s too late.

“Always keep and read the owner’s manual and follow all safety guidelines and warnings provided,” he said.

Utilities will likely remain out or limited for several days, or longer, in affected areas. The good news is the forecast at least looks dry for the upcoming week, with a dry cold front bringing drier air and lower temps by mid week.