October 10, 2020

Those pictured in the attached photo from left to right are Dan Maher, President/CEO of the Southeast Texas Food Bank and Mary Simon, Children’s Program Coordinator of the Southeast Texas Food Bank. (Courtesy photo)

Valero’s Benefit for Children donates $100K to Food Bank’s backpack program

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Saturday, October 10, 2020

BEAUMONT — The Southeast Texas Food Bank received an unexpected charitable grant of $100,000 from the Valero Benefit for Children this year despite the cancellation of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament and associated events which generally provide the resources for Valero’s annual generosity to children’s charities in Southeast Texas and throughout Valero’s service footprint.

“This year has been an extraordinarily challenging one for our region with the economic impact of COVID-19, as well as numerous tropical storm threats and impacts. To receive this extraordinary donation from the Valero Benefit for Children is perfectly timed as we continue to respond to so many needs that the impacts of 2020 have generated in our community,” said Dan Maher, President/CEO of the Southeast Texas Food Bank.

“To make such a generous commitment to our community when they were not able to host the event that generates so much of their funding for charitable causes is a testament to the committed spirit of Valero and their sponsoring partners who help advance their corporate philanthropy.”

The Southeast Texas Food Bank’s portion of the Valero Benefit for Children funding will support the Backpack Program which provides supplemental food to assist with the feeding of underprivileged children on weekends during the school year.

The funds will be used to provide food resources for the feeding of approximately 600 children in Port Arthur elementary schools throughout the weekends of the 2020–21 school year.

Due to the incredible generosity of Valero’s business partners, donors, and sponsors, more than $14 million in net proceeds will be distributed to agencies across the United States, fueling the work of charity partners like the Southeast Texas Food Bank during a time when the need has never been more evident.

