October 11, 2020

Driver killed after hazardous material truck crashes, bursts into flames

By PA News

Published 11:00 am Sunday, October 11, 2020

BEAUMONT — A commercial vehicle carrying hazardous materials crashed Saturday, igniting in flames and killing the driver, authorities said.

An investigation into the cause of the deadly crash is underway, according to the Beaumont Police Department.

Police responded to the major crash in the 900 block of Interstate 10 East at 4:50 p.m.

The preliminary investigation indicates the truck tractor trailer was hauling hazardous chemicals when it lost control, causing the commercial vehicle to overturn and ignite into flames.

Beaumont Police Traffic Unit officers responded to take over the investigation.

Justice of the Peace Benjamin Collins Sr. was notified and pronounced the driver deceased at the scene.

The driver was identified as Jose Flores, 57, of Alvin.

East and westbound lanes of traffic had to be rerouted for approximately 12 hours while Hazmat crews cleaned up the area.

