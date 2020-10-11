expand
Ad Spot

October 11, 2020

SCHOOL UPDATES: Nederland, Port Neches-Groves push back return to classroom

By PA News

Published 11:23 am Sunday, October 11, 2020

Nederland Independent School District officials said continued power outages across the community have led to the closure of school to staff and students on Monday.

Employees will return to work on Tuesday.

Students will return to campuses on Wednesday.

PNGISD

Port Neches-Groves Independent School District students will not be returning to the classroom until mid-week at the earliest, school officials announced Sunday morning.

“We’re continuing to access our infrastructure in the aftermath of the latest storm,” district public information officer Mike Tobias said. “At this moment, not all PNGISD campuses have power. Because of this, we’ve decided to move forward with the following plan.”

The plan calls for no school on Monday or Tuesday for students, followed by their return to campus on Wednesday (Oct. 14).

Teachers and staff have a flexible work day planned Tuesday to get caught up and assess lesson plans.

“Maintenance personnel are seeing power restoration progressing quickly; however, we are still aware that much of the community remains without it,” Tobias said. “Should the need arise to change our return date, we will make a determination later this week.”

Local

SCHOOL UPDATES: Nederland, Port Neches-Groves push back return to classroom

Beaumont

Driver killed after hazardous material truck crashes, bursts into flames

Local

Saturday ends with 30,000 in PA & Mid-County without power; Entergy details restoration timeline

High School Sports

Mazyck totals 4 touchdowns; Nederland defense forces 6 turnovers in road rout

Local

Port Arthur, Mid-County leaders enact curfews

Local

Hurricane creates Texas 87 driving concerns

Local

Port Arthur, Jefferson County leaders react day after Hurricane Delta

Local

Near 40,000 without power in Port Arthur & Mid-County; Entergy talks restoration efforts

Local

Delta strikes locally stronger than Laura; Weather Service says it needs “to study to see why”

Local

Use these safety tips in your Hurricane Delta recovery

Local

Local officials stress generator safety, need to separate trash piles in hurricane’s aftermath

Local

Hurricane Delta’s major winds leave much of Port Arthur, Mid-County without power

Local

INDICTMENT: Nederland man, woman force victim into the corner during home burglary

Local

National effort spotlighted in Port Arthur through Midwifery Week, minority pregnancy health care

Groves

ELECTION SPOTLIGHT: Mayoral candidates talk needed positive outlook, focus on Groves streets & drainage

Local

PHOTOS — Figueroa’s Welding Wear seeks to be the FRC destination

Beaumont

Jefferson County grand jury hands down indictments following drug & violent encounters

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 30-Oct. 6

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 28-Oct. 4

Beaumont

Valero’s Benefit for Children donates $100K to Food Bank’s backpack program

Local

FRIDAY 4 pm UPDATE: Eyewall of category 2 Hurricane Delta moving onshore

Local

Health department confirms latest coronavirus-related death in Port Arthur

Local

FRIDAY 1 pm UPDATE: Hurricane Delta causing power outages across SETX, southwest Louisiana

Local

Driver killed after truck strikes tree in Port Neches