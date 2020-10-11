expand
October 11, 2020

One of many stoplights damaged in Port Arthur hangs over the Gulfway-Rosedale intersection Saturday morning. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 10-10-20

Sunday afternoon update: Entergy explains location of equipment causing restoration difficulties

By PA News

Published 5:36 pm Sunday, October 11, 2020

There are 25,406 customers without power in the areas of Groves, Nederland, Port Arthur, Port Neches, Sabine Pass & Taylor Landing as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

That number is down from 29,772 customers, according to Entergy Texas, in the same region at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Entergy Scouts have completed 85 percent of the total damage assessments. Entergy said restoration in certain areas of Port Arthur could take longer due to the location of Entergy facilities in the rear of customers’ property.

Crews have to climb poles rather than use bucket trucks or bring in specialized equipment like rear-alley machines to repair damage in customers’ backyards.

Assessments have identified: 61 downed poles, 13,200 feet of downed wire, 12 damaged transformers, 62 broken crossarms, 22 damaged circuit breakers, 9 damaged reclosers and 36 downed trees on lines.

Entergy Texas expects to restore most customers in the Beaumont, Orange and Port Arthur areas by Wednesday.

There may be some customers in especially hard-hit areas that will be restored by Friday.

Sunday afternoon update: Entergy explains location of equipment causing restoration difficulties

