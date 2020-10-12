1 wounded, 1 killed in area shooting Sunday night

On Sunday at 11:49 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to a victim of shooting in the 1000 block of Nolan Street.

When officers arrived they located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Beaumont EMS was summoned and one of the victims was pronounced deceased on scene.

The second victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital and is in stable condition at this time.

The preliminary investigation revealed a red four-door sedan vehicle turned east onto Nolan and opened fire from the vehicle striking both victims, who were walking along side of the roadway.

The suspect vehicle then fled the scene.

The deceased victim was identified as Christopher Sellers, 24, from Beaumont.

Beaumont Police are seeking any information reference this vehicle and or suspect information as detectives continue to investigate and retrieve surveillance videos. Contact Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).