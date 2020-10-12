Entergy: Less than 17,300 customers in PA, Mid-County without power as of Monday evening

The total number of residents without power in greater Port Arthur and Mid-County dipped below 17,300 as of 4 p.m. Monday, Entergy officials announced.

Official said there are 17,291 customers without power in areas that include Groves, Nederland, Port Arthur, Port Neches, Sabine Pass snd Taylor Landing.

Entergy reported that number at 19,798 customers as of 8:30 a.m. Monday, 25,406 customers as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday and 29,772 customers as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

There are currently 640 workers involved in the restoration effort with additional workers expected to arrive Tuesday.

Workers will continue to restore power to the entire area with special focus on areas that will get the maximum number of customers on, as quickly as possible, including these locations:

• Groves – Lions Park area, Foster Heights, Indian Springs, the area along Hwy-73 & Taft, the area between Hogaboom and Monroe

• Nederland – Beauxart Gardens, Area between Nederland Ave & Canal, Southwest side between Hardy & Canal, Hwy 366 & Twin City Hwy, and Central Gardens

• Port Arthur – Griffing Park, Area along Dequeen Blvd, Lakeshore Dr. area, Lakeview, Roosevelt Park Area, Downtown, Lake Arthur, Houston Ave, Cecil Reynolds Park area, Port Acres & Sabine Pass

• Port Neches – The area between Magnolia, Merriman and Port Neches Ave. Saba Ln and Twin City Hwy area, Lake Arthur, Ridgewood and Windsor areas

Areas that crews expected to be restored today are: Port Acres; Southeast Groves, Area near Taft and 25th; Nederland – Area between Nederland Ave & Canal, Southwest side between Hardy & Canal; Sabine Pass – most customers; snd Saba Ln and Twin City Hwy area, Ridgewood area and Windsor area.

Due to the volume of outages and post-storm assessment status, the red/green lines on our outage maps may show discrepancies.

Based on our damage assessments, which Entergy said are 98 percent complete, and restoration efforts to date, Entergy Texas expects to restore the majority of its customers in Port Arthur by Wednesday by 10 p.m. with any remaining customers by Thursday.

Mayor reacts

Before Entergy’s update Monday at 4 p.m., Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie, in a statement Monday afternoon directed directly to local residents, said he is so sorry for the inconvenience this episode of Hurricane Delta caused in local neighborhoods.

“I have been informed that Entergy is doing all that is humanely possible to restore the power to the 25,000 plus Port Arthur residents still without power,” he said.

“The El Vista, Port Acres, Sabine Pass, West Side/East Side areas are on tap for attention today and (Tuesday) by crews being dispatched to our region.

“I understand your frustration an empathize with your disgust.

“Please be patient as ‘this too shall pass!’”