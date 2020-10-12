expand
Ad Spot

October 12, 2020

Groves city buildings without power, phones

By PA News

Published 10:17 am Monday, October 12, 2020

GROVES — Groves city buildings are without electricity and phone service due to Hurricane Delta as of Monday morning.

Groves Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Lance Billeaud said the generator at city hall is not working, which led to the closure of city offices. Other city buildings are operational.

The city phone lines are internet-based, which is the reason the phones are not in working order.

City officials made the announcement of the electrical and phone problems about 9 a.m. Monday on social media.

Other Groves services

Garbage can pick-up is on schedule.

The dry trash service will be delayed due to all of the debris.

The city will provide updates are more information is available.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding. Together we will get through these difficult times,” the post stated.

Groves

Groves city buildings without power, phones

Local

Less than 20,000 in PA & Mid-County without power; Entergy details Monday’s restoration plan

Local

Market forces battling for prices at the pump; See where Texas & U.S. compare

Beaumont

1 wounded, 1 killed in area shooting Sunday night

Local

Sunday afternoon update: Entergy explains location of equipment causing restoration difficulties

Local

SCHOOL UPDATES: PAISD, Nederland, PNG, Lamar State push back return to classroom

Beaumont

Driver killed after hazardous material truck crashes, bursts into flames

Local

Saturday ends with 30,000 in PA & Mid-County without power; Entergy details restoration timeline

High School Sports

Mazyck totals 4 touchdowns; Nederland defense forces 6 turnovers in road rout

Local

Port Arthur, Mid-County leaders enact curfews

Local

Hurricane creates Texas 87 driving concerns

Local

Port Arthur, Jefferson County leaders react day after Hurricane Delta

Local

Near 40,000 without power in Port Arthur & Mid-County; Entergy talks restoration efforts

Local

Delta strikes locally stronger than Laura; Weather Service says it needs “to study to see why”

Local

Use these safety tips in your Hurricane Delta recovery

Local

Local officials stress generator safety, need to separate trash piles in hurricane’s aftermath

Local

Hurricane Delta’s major winds leave much of Port Arthur, Mid-County without power

Local

INDICTMENT: Nederland man, woman force victim into the corner during home burglary

Local

National effort spotlighted in Port Arthur through Midwifery Week, minority pregnancy health care

Groves

ELECTION SPOTLIGHT: Mayoral candidates talk needed positive outlook, focus on Groves streets & drainage

Local

PHOTOS — Figueroa’s Welding Wear seeks to be the FRC destination

Beaumont

Jefferson County grand jury hands down indictments following drug & violent encounters

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 30-Oct. 6

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 28-Oct. 4