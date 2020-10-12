Less than 20,000 in PA & Mid-County without power; Entergy details Monday’s restoration plan

According to Entergy Texas, there are 19,798 customers without power in the areas that includes Groves, Nederland, Port Arthur, Port Neches, Sabine Pass & Taylor Landing as of 8:30 a.m. Monday.

That is a drop from 25,406 customers at 3:30 p.m. Sunday and 29,772 customers at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Scouts have completed 65% of the total damage assessments for the area. Scouting reports have identified significant damage associated with very high winds across the Port Arthur network.

As crews work, many of the repairs across the Port Arthur network require work at the back of customers’ properties.

Crews have to climb poles rather than use bucket trucks or bring in specialized equipment like rear-alley machines to repair damage in customers’ backyards, which can take longer to complete our work.

These assessments have identified 82 downed poles, 17,200 feet of downed wire, 12 damaged transformers, 114 broken crossarms, 14 damaged circuit breakers, 6 damaged reclosers and 61 downed trees on lines.

There are currently 640 workers involved in the restoration effort. They will continue to restore power to the entire area with special focus on areas that will get the maximum number of customers on, as quickly as possible, including these locations:

Groves – Lions Park area, the area near Pure Atlantic Rd and Pinetop, the area along Hwy-73 and Taft, the area between Hogaboom and Monroe.

Nederland – Beauxart Gardens, Lakes of Nederland, Area between Nederland Ave. and Helena, between Hwy 366 & Twin City Hwy, and Central Gardens.

Port Arthur – Griffing Park, Area along Dequeen Blvd, Lakeshore Dr. area, Lakeview, Roosevelt Park Area, Downtown, Lake Arthur, Houston Ave and Port Acres.

Port Neches – The area between Magnolia, Merriman and Port Neches Ave. The Saba Ln and Twin City Hwy area, Ridgewood area and Windsor II area.

Areas that crews are focusing that are expected to be restored today are Port Acres, Southeast Groves, Nederland – along Nederland Ave., Sabine Pass – most customers, Port Neches – along Saba Lane to Windsor and Ridgewood Additions.

Entergy Texas expects to restore most customers in the Port Arthur, Beaumont and Orange areas by Wednesday. There may be some customers in especially hard-hit areas that will be restored by Friday.