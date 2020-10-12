expand
October 12, 2020

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie, flanked by his emergency management team, speaks Thursday with the media about Hurricane Delta. (Mary Meaux/The News)

PA mayor understands citizens’ “disgust” for no power; details neighborhood restoration focus

By PA News

Published 2:18 pm Monday, October 12, 2020

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie, in a statement Monday afternoon directed directly to local residents, said he is so sorry for the inconvenience this episode of Hurricane Delta has caused citizens in local neighborhoods.

“I have been informed that Entergy is doing all that is humanely possible to restore the power to the 25,000 plus Port Arthur residents still without power,” he said.

“The El Vista, Port Acres, Sabine Pass, West Side/East Side areas are on tap for attention today and (Tuesday) by crews being dispatched to our region.

“I understand your frustration an empathize with your disgust.

“Please be patient as ‘this too shall pass!’”

The number of people differs from what Entergy Texas released Monday morning, when it noted 19,798 customers were without power in the areas that includes Groves, Nederland, Port Arthur, Port Neches, Sabine Pass & Taylor Landing.

PA mayor understands citizens' "disgust" for no power; details neighborhood restoration focus

