expand
Ad Spot

October 12, 2020

Sempra LNG is pursuing development of the proposed Port Arthur LNG export project in Jefferson County.

Sempra announces $100K hurricane recovery donation, adding to $500K announcement after Laura

By PA News

Published 10:57 am Monday, October 12, 2020

In the wake of Hurricane Delta, Sempra Energy announced Monday its pledge of $100,000 to assist communities in Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas in recovering from back-to-back hurricanes.

This builds on a $500,000 pledge by the Sempra Energy Foundation toward recovery efforts after Hurricane Laura struck the region in August.

“Hurricane Delta has multiplied the hardship on Gulf Coast communities, including families and small businesses still recovering from Hurricane Laura and suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lisa Alexander, senior vice president of corporate affairs for Sempra Energy. “We are committed to strengthening communities where Sempra Energy operates and know these funds will provide much-needed support, particularly to the resilient people of Southwest Louisiana.”

Together with the previous pledge from the Sempra Energy Foundation and generous commitments from Sempra Energy partners, this additional pledge from Sempra Energy will help families and small businesses repair damage caused by flooding and sustained winds.

Together, these commitments will help speed the recovery of property for those hit hard from back-to-back storms on top of an economic recession. Sempra Energy, the Sempra Energy Foundation and Sempra LNG will engage community partners and local government in the Gulf Coast to help identify areas of need and distribute the funds.

Over the last three years Sempra Energy, Sempra LNG and the Sempra Energy Foundation have committed more than $3.5 million to nonprofit organizations providing services in Texas and Louisiana.

Sempra Energy’s subsidiary, Sempra LNG, owns 50.2 percent of the Cameron LNG export facility, located in Hackberry, Louisiana, in addition to other operational facilities in Cameron, Calcasieu and Beauregard Parishes.

Additionally, Sempra LNG is pursuing development of the proposed Port Arthur LNG export project in Jefferson County, a project that would make Texas LNG available to world markets while creating thousands of jobs and supporting the local economy. Sempra Energy has been operating in Texas for more than 20 years.

Local

Sempra announces $100K hurricane recovery donation, adding to $500K announcement after Laura

Groves

Groves city buildings without power, phones

Local

Less than 20,000 in PA & Mid-County without power; Entergy details Monday’s restoration plan

Local

Market forces battling for prices at the pump; See where Texas & U.S. compare

Beaumont

1 wounded, 1 killed in area shooting Sunday night

Local

Sunday afternoon update: Entergy explains location of equipment causing restoration difficulties

Local

SCHOOL UPDATES: PAISD, Nederland, PNG, Lamar State push back return to classroom

Beaumont

Driver killed after hazardous material truck crashes, bursts into flames

Local

Saturday ends with 30,000 in PA & Mid-County without power; Entergy details restoration timeline

High School Sports

Mazyck totals 4 touchdowns; Nederland defense forces 6 turnovers in road rout

Local

Port Arthur, Mid-County leaders enact curfews

Local

Hurricane creates Texas 87 driving concerns

Local

Port Arthur, Jefferson County leaders react day after Hurricane Delta

Local

Near 40,000 without power in Port Arthur & Mid-County; Entergy talks restoration efforts

Local

Delta strikes locally stronger than Laura; Weather Service says it needs “to study to see why”

Local

Use these safety tips in your Hurricane Delta recovery

Local

Local officials stress generator safety, need to separate trash piles in hurricane’s aftermath

Local

Hurricane Delta’s major winds leave much of Port Arthur, Mid-County without power

Local

INDICTMENT: Nederland man, woman force victim into the corner during home burglary

Local

National effort spotlighted in Port Arthur through Midwifery Week, minority pregnancy health care

Groves

ELECTION SPOTLIGHT: Mayoral candidates talk needed positive outlook, focus on Groves streets & drainage

Local

PHOTOS — Figueroa’s Welding Wear seeks to be the FRC destination

Beaumont

Jefferson County grand jury hands down indictments following drug & violent encounters

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 30-Oct. 6