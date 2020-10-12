Sempra announces $100K hurricane recovery donation, adding to $500K announcement after Laura

In the wake of Hurricane Delta, Sempra Energy announced Monday its pledge of $100,000 to assist communities in Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas in recovering from back-to-back hurricanes.

This builds on a $500,000 pledge by the Sempra Energy Foundation toward recovery efforts after Hurricane Laura struck the region in August.

“Hurricane Delta has multiplied the hardship on Gulf Coast communities, including families and small businesses still recovering from Hurricane Laura and suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lisa Alexander, senior vice president of corporate affairs for Sempra Energy. “We are committed to strengthening communities where Sempra Energy operates and know these funds will provide much-needed support, particularly to the resilient people of Southwest Louisiana.”

Together with the previous pledge from the Sempra Energy Foundation and generous commitments from Sempra Energy partners, this additional pledge from Sempra Energy will help families and small businesses repair damage caused by flooding and sustained winds.

Together, these commitments will help speed the recovery of property for those hit hard from back-to-back storms on top of an economic recession. Sempra Energy, the Sempra Energy Foundation and Sempra LNG will engage community partners and local government in the Gulf Coast to help identify areas of need and distribute the funds.

Over the last three years Sempra Energy, Sempra LNG and the Sempra Energy Foundation have committed more than $3.5 million to nonprofit organizations providing services in Texas and Louisiana.

Sempra Energy’s subsidiary, Sempra LNG, owns 50.2 percent of the Cameron LNG export facility, located in Hackberry, Louisiana, in addition to other operational facilities in Cameron, Calcasieu and Beauregard Parishes.

Additionally, Sempra LNG is pursuing development of the proposed Port Arthur LNG export project in Jefferson County, a project that would make Texas LNG available to world markets while creating thousands of jobs and supporting the local economy. Sempra Energy has been operating in Texas for more than 20 years.