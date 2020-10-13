DEATH NOTICES: Oct. 13, 2020

Shawn Francis Hebert, 40, of Port Neches, Texas died Thursday, October 8, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches.Louis Boudreaux, Sr. 97, of Port Arthur, TX died Friday, October 9, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Arthur “Art” Edward Hanson, 73, of Beaumont passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Helen Kay Moore of Port Arthur Texas services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.

Carlos Armando Romero, 66, of Port Arthur passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Clayton

Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Robert Erving Hanson, 89, of Bridge City passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Beaumont Health Care Center. His service will be at

10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Debra Lynn Violette, 65, of Port Acres, Texas passed away October 9, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in

Nederland.

Donald Lee “Donny” Romero of Port Neches, Texas services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.