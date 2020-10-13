expand
Ad Spot

October 13, 2020

Emergency crews respond to house fires in Nederland, Groves

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:23 am Tuesday, October 13, 2020

The increasing list of damage caused by Hurricane Delta includes two house fires, one in Nederland and one in Groves.

Nederland Fire Chief Terry Morton said his department received a call at 3:53 a.m. Saturday of a house fire in the 1400 block of Avenue E.

“The attic was fully involved when we arrived and flames were going through the roof,” Morton said, adding he believed the fire might have begun in the attic.

Morton said a storm-related power issue likely caused the fire.

The one story residential structure suffered major damage.

The homeowner was out of town when the fire ignited, authorities said, and no injuries were reported.

A house fire in Groves occurred at approximately 9:53 p.m. Saturday in the 6200 block of Warren.

Groves Fire Chief Lance Billeaud said the cause is under investigation but it could be storm related.

The structure is a duplex, he said, and one unit was impacted while the other unit suffered smoke damage.

“We also had Port Arthur respond, as well, because they saw the smoke from Station 5. They were disregarded early on,” Billeaud said.

Port Arthur Fire Battalion Chief Patrick Murphy said they did not have any Delta related house fires but were busy with other calls for wires arcing, downed power lines and going out into the city and cutting limbs near lines.

Port Neches Fire Chief Paul Nelson also said they did not have any Delta related house fires but responded to a number of other calls.

Local

ENTERGY TUESDAY 4:10 p.m: Port Arthur network accounts for 81% of those in state still without power

Local

TUESDAY SCHOOL UPDATES: Port Arthur, Mid-County schools opening on different days this week

Local

Early voting begins; officials overcome initial snafu at Jefferson County Sub-Courthouse in Port Arthur

Local

ENTERGY TUESDAY 8 am: Port Arthur network to see bulk restoration by Wednesday; complete by Thursday

Local

Local residents deal with storm aftermath. “Delta was definitely underrated.”

Local

Jefferson County bars reopening; Judge Jeff Branick, local owner talk impact

Local

Emergency crews respond to house fires in Nederland, Groves

Local

Valero Port Arthur refinery presents $750K to local children’s charities

Groves

PHOTO: Bruce’s Market Basket stocks up with Bum Phillips Trophy

High School Sports

Botched snaps, penalties sink Sharks in season opener

Local

Entergy: Less than 17,300 customers in PA, Mid-County without power as of Monday evening

Local

PA mayor understands citizens’ “disgust” for no power; details neighborhood restoration focus

Local

Relocating Port Arthur Health Department; City Council slated for Tuesday vote

Local

Port Arthur accepting public comment on $97M downtown drainage project

Local

SCHOOL UPDATES MONDAY: Lamar State reverses course by canceling classes Tuesday in Port Arthur

Local

Sempra announces $100K hurricane recovery donation, adding to $500K announcement after Laura

Groves

Groves city buildings without power, phones

Local

Less than 20,000 in PA & Mid-County without power; Entergy details Monday’s restoration plan

Local

Market forces battling for prices at the pump; See where Texas & U.S. compare

Beaumont

1 wounded, 1 killed in area shooting Sunday night

Local

Sunday afternoon update: Entergy explains location of equipment causing restoration difficulties

Local

SCHOOL UPDATES: PAISD, Nederland, PNG, Lamar State push back return to classroom

Beaumont

Driver killed after hazardous material truck crashes, bursts into flames

Local

Saturday ends with 30,000 in PA & Mid-County without power; Entergy details restoration timeline