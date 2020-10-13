expand
October 13, 2020

An Entergy crew member gets to work in Port Arthur. (Courtesy photo)

ENTERGY TUESDAY 8 am: Port Arthur network to see bulk restoration by Wednesday; complete by Thursday

By PA News

Published 9:21 am Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Entergy Texas announced, as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, there were 12,098 customers still without power in Groves, Nederland, Port Arthur, Port Neches, Sabine Pass and Taylor Landing following outages caused last week by Hurricane Delta.

That is a drop from 19,798 customers as of 8:30 a.m. Monday and 29,772 customers reported as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

With the arrival of additional help Monday evening, officials said there are 979 workers in the Port Arthur Network supporting the restoration effort.

Officials said the bulk of Port Arthur network customers should have power restoration by 10 p.m. Wednesday, and any remaining customers by Thursday.

Workers are continuing to restore power including the following locations:

  • Groves – Taft St area between Hwy-73 and 32nd, Pinetop Rd and Hwy-366 area, Foster Heights, Indian Springs and the area between Hogaboom and Monroe.
  • Nederland – Along Twin City Hwy between Nederland Ave & Ave H and Central Gardens.
  • Port Arthur – Griffing Park, Pear Ridge, Lakeview, Roosevelt Park Area, Pleasure Island, El Vista, Lake Arthur, Between Woodworth and 9th Ave, Area behind Jefferson City Center, West Side, Port Acres & Sabine Pass.
  • Port Neches – The area between Magnolia, Port Neches Ave & 12th St. and Hughann Addition

Areas that crews expect to restore Tuesday include:

  • Port Acres
  • Port Arthur – Lake Arthur Dr., Area behind Jefferson City Center, Roosevelt Park Area, Pleasure Island, Between Woodworth and 9th Ave, Lakeview, Between Dryden and 25th, Pear Ridge and Griffing Park
  • Groves – Foster Heights, Indian Springs, Pinetop Rd and Hwy-366 area, Taft St area between Hwy-73 and 32nd
  • Nederland – Central Gardens and area between Nederland Ave & Canal
  • Port Neches – The area between Magnolia, Port Neches Ave & 12th St.
  • Sabine Pass

 

 

