John Carl Kasper Jr. was born on September 27, 1930 in Port Neches, Texas to John Carl Kasper and Anna Lou Borel Kasper.

He passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9th while surrounded by family.

He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia (Patty) Hebert, on December 22, 1950, after entering military service.

John and Patty Kasper were married for 67 years spending 20 years in the military traveling extensively.

Their travels included destinations in this country and abroad, having been stationed overseas in Scotland, Germany, and South Korea.

Upon military retirement in 1972 they settled in their beloved Wimberley valley, where he served as the Food & Beverage Manager for Woodcreek Resort during their “hey day” in the early 70s before eventually retiring.

John especially enjoyed travel and loved sharing adventures with his beloved family.

He was known by all who knew him as an intensely kind and honorable man willing to help anyone in their time of need, never hesitating to

provide assistance to family and friends in need of a hand up.

John was also known as a Spiritual person.

He was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1976.

He was zealous in using every opportunity to share his faith in Jehovah’s promises.

When able he served monthly as an Auxiliary Pioneer spreading the good news up to 60 hours in each month and was always available to help the pioneers.

He worked on many Kingdom Hall builds providing security, food service, cleaning, and helped in the construction of the Wimberley Kingdom Hall.

John was preceded in death by his parents John & Anna Lou Borel Kasper, his wife Patty, his siblings Beverly Cogswell, Elaine Singleton, Gloria Hilton, daughter-in-law Pamela Kasper, and grandson Allan Kasper, Jr.

He is survived by daughter Patricia Darlene Casey and husband Jim, sons John C. Kasper, III and wife Susie, Allan Kasper, Gary Kasper and wife Tanya, Daughter-in-law Terry Glasco and husband Mike, ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and countless spiritual brothers and sisters that hold him dear in their hearts.

