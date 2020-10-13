expand
October 13, 2020

TUESDAY SCHOOL UPDATES: Port Arthur, Mid-County schools opening on different days this week

By PA News

Published 11:11 am Tuesday, October 13, 2020

The Port Arthur Independent School District administration building, all schools and the district’s feeding program will be closed Wednesday due to power outages that remain in the area.

The district will reopen Thursday (Oct. 15). All students, in-person and virtual learners, will resume classes on Thursday (Oct. 15).

PAISD will continue to monitor the situation and make new announcements on a daily basis. PAISD employees are encouraged to check their emails daily and contact their immediate supervisor with questions or concerns related to this memorandum.

TEKOA

Tekoa Academy of Accelerated Studies STEM School in Port Arthur and Orange will resume classes Wednesday (Oct 14).

NISD

Nederland Independent School District Officials said conditions surrounding Hurricane Delta have led to the first six weeks grading period ending Friday (Oct. 16).

Report cards will be distributed Oct. 23.

Students who will be changing tracks from in-person learning to virtual learning or virtual learning to in-person learning may begin transitioning on Wednesday (Oct. 14). Reach out to your child’s teacher or campus administrator if you have questions regarding this transition.

PNGISD

PORT NECHES — While power restoration is progressing throughout the area, not all PNGISD campuses are back on line yet.

Port Neches-Groves Independent School District public information officer Mike Tobias said in a statement there would be no school Wednesday, which will be a flexible workday for teachers and staff.

Students should plan to return Thursday (Oct. 15)

“Maintenance personnel are continuing to assess our buildings and infrastructure,” Tobias said. “Should the need arise to change our return date again, we will make a determination later this week.”

Bob Hope

The Bob Hope School will remain closed through Wednesday (Oct. 14).

School officials said they are still experiencing many staff and students without electricity.

“Furthermore, we still have a great number of individuals without internet service,” a school release said. “We will keep you posted on further developments.”

