Valero Port Arthur refinery presents $750K to local children’s charities

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the Valero Texas Open, like it did so many prominent events across the country, but it didn’t stop the tournament’s legacy of giving back.

Business partners, sponsors and individual donors of the tournament and related events including the Valero Benefit for Children still contributed more than $14 million in net proceeds for charitable organizations across the United States, including those in the Port Arthur area.

The Valero Port Arthur Refinery will distribute $750,000 to local charities with funds raised through the Valero Energy Foundation and the 2020 Valero Texas Open and Benefit for Children.

“This is really positive news for our local nonprofit organizations, many of whom are facing challenges as a result of the pandemic,” said Mark Skobel, Vice President and General Manager of the Valero Port Arthur Refinery. “We know how important it is to continue supporting these agencies and the work they do for the children in our community.”

The 2020 Valero Benefit for Children local recipients are:

Port Arthur Independent School District

Gulf Coast Health Center

YMCA of Southeast Texas

Communities in Schools of Southeast Texas

CASA of Southeast Texas

Southeast Texas Food Bank

Garth House, Mickey Mehaffy Children’s Advocacy Program

Richard Shorkey Education and Rehabilitation Center

“We are blessed by our long-standing relationships with our tournament and Benefit for Children top sponsors,” said Joe Gorder, Valero Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are stronger together.”