October 14, 2020

DEATH NOTICES: Oct. 14, 2020

By PA News

Published 4:18 pm Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Shawn Francis Hebert, 40, of Port Neches, Texas died Thursday, October 8, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches.

Louis Boudreaux, Sr. 97, of Port Arthur, TX died Friday, October 9, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Arthur “Art” Edward Hanson, 73, of Beaumont passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Debra Lynn Violette, 65, of Port Acres, Texas passed away October 9, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Janet Nancy Collins, 66, of Port Neches, died Monday, October 12, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Scottie Chambliss, Jr., 84, of Vidor, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

