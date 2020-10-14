Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 5-11

Nederland Police arrested the following individuals from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11:

James McNeely, 51, possession of a controlled substance

Ivory Pickett, 25, warrant other agency

Victoria Singla-Ramirez, 37, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency

Katie Corpuz, 40, warrant other agency

Paul Land, 57, public intoxication

James Rathjen, 30, public intoxication

Michael Juneau, 60, driving while intoxicated, 3 rd or more

or more Jonathan Menard, 35, warrant other agency

Joshua Walton, 24, warrant other agency

Benjamin Lalko, 39, warrant other agency, resisting arrest

Allen Hervis III, 33, warrant other agency

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11:

Oct. 5

A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 1500 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. A death in the 2300 block of Knickerbocker Lane.

Burglary of a vehicle and found property was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue A.

A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 2600 block of Avenue G.

Oct. 6

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of FM 365.

Theft was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1400 block of North 20 th Street.

Street. A terroristic threat was reported in the 1400 block of North 20 th Street.

Street. Theft was reported in the 100 block of Avenue D.

Forgery was reported in the 600 block of South Fourth Street.

An information report was received in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. An officer assisted another agency near FM 365 and S 21 st Street.

Street. A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of North 24 th Street.

Street. A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 500 block of South Twin City Highway.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant near Helena and Twin City Highway.

Oct. 7

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South U.S. 69.

Theft was reported in the 100 block of Memorial.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and marijuana in the 100 block of North 23 rd Street.

Street. Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

Oct. 8

Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 3000 block of Memphis.

An information report was received in the 2700 block of Helena.

Assault causes bodily injury – family violence was reported in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.

A death was reported in the 1400 block of Marshall.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 8200 block of Lake Powell Drive.

Oct. 9:

An officer found an abandoned vehicle in the 700 block of North Twin City Highway.

Two people were found to be in possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 400 block of North U.S. 69.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 600 block of North 34 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

Oct. 10

Aggravated robbery was reported in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.

Criminal trespass was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue D.

Telephone harassment was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue D.

Assault was reported in the 1100 block of North 22 nd Street.

Street. A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -3 rd or more in the 1700 block of Elgin.

or more in the 1700 block of Elgin. A person was arrested on another agency’s in the 2400 block of Nederland Avenue.

Oct. 11