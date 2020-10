Port Arthur Police announced they are looking for Tyvone Ragas, 6-year-old boy who was last seen at 2 p.m. Wednesday (10.14) at his home at Park Central Apartments.

Ragas was last seen wearing a gray shirt and khaki shorts.

He is approximately 3ft tall and weighs approximately 45lbs.

If you have seen this boy or have any information that could help locate him please contact the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600.