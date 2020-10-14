expand
Ad Spot

October 14, 2020

SCHOOL UPDATES: Port Arthur ISD says power restored across District buildings

By PA News

Published 11:03 am Wednesday, October 14, 2020

The Port Arthur Independent School District announced Wednesday morning that power has been restored to all of its buildings.

“Therefore, we will continue with the reopening process for Thursday, Oct. 15,” Superintendent Mark L. Porterie said.

All students, in-person and virtual learners, will resume classes and the feeding program for virtual students will resume Thursday, as well.

The fifth, eighth and 12th grade students whose parents chose in-person instruction for the first nine-week period will begin coming to campus Thursday.

The instructional method change form for the second-nine week period will close at 11:59 p.m. today (Oct. 14). Parents that wish to change the method of instruction for the second nine-week period must do so before the window closes, otherwise, the method of instruction chosen for the first nine-weeks remains in place.

The form can be found on the main page of the PAISD website.

BREAKING NEWS

SCHOOL UPDATES: Port Arthur ISD says power restored across District buildings

Local

WEDNESDAY MORNING ENTERGY: Power to be restored today, company says

Local

Motiva acquiring another Downtown building; health department planning move; see the details

Local

Nederland officer demonstrates bravery, valor during heated arrest with pointed weapon

Local

Port Arthur food distribution helps those suffering for days without power

High School Sports

Meet Jah’mar Sanders — 2020’s undefeated Memorial quarterback displaying skills coaches can’t teach

Local

Movie theater reopening this week

Local

PHOTOS — Robert Workman gets to work removing bees

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 5-11

Local

ENTERGY TUESDAY 4:10 p.m: Port Arthur network accounts for 81% of those in state still without power

Local

TUESDAY SCHOOL UPDATES: Port Arthur, Mid-County schools opening on different days this week

Local

Early voting begins; officials overcome initial snafu at Jefferson County Sub-Courthouse in Port Arthur

Local

ENTERGY TUESDAY 8 am: Port Arthur network to see bulk restoration by Wednesday; complete by Thursday

Local

Local residents deal with storm aftermath. “Delta was definitely underrated.”

Local

Jefferson County bars reopening; Judge Jeff Branick, local owner talk impact

Local

Emergency crews respond to house fires in Nederland, Groves

Local

Valero Port Arthur refinery presents $750K to local children’s charities

Groves

PHOTO: Bruce’s Market Basket stocks up with Bum Phillips Trophy

High School Sports

Botched snaps, penalties sink Sharks in season opener

Local

Entergy: Less than 17,300 customers in PA, Mid-County without power as of Monday evening

Local

PA mayor understands citizens’ “disgust” for no power; details neighborhood restoration focus

Local

Relocating Port Arthur Health Department; City Council slated for Tuesday vote

Local

Port Arthur accepting public comment on $97M downtown drainage project

Local

SCHOOL UPDATES MONDAY: Lamar State reverses course by canceling classes Tuesday in Port Arthur