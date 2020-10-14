expand
October 14, 2020

One of many stoplights damaged in Port Arthur hangs over the Gulfway-Rosedale intersection Saturday morning. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 10-10-20

WEDNESDAY MORNING ENTERGY: Power to be restored today, company says

By PA News

Published 10:22 am Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Most customers in the Port Arthur network should have power restored by 10 p.m. Wednesday.

That was the news Entergy Texas reported Tuesday morning, noting the Port Arthur Network, which consists of Groves, Nederland, Port Arthur, Port Neches and Sabine Pass, still had 4,026 customers without power as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Entergy Texas said damage following Hurricane Delta is significantly worse than following Hurricane Laura. Within the Port Arthur network, crews have found 129 downed poles, 29,800 feet of downed wire, 18 damaged transformers and 133 downed trees on lines

There are 1,104 workers involved in the restoration effort.

Most of the remaining outages are smaller in number and scattered throughout the network. Workers will continue to restore power to the entire area while focusing on any areas that will get the maximum number of customers on as quickly as possible.

Including these locations:

  • Port Arthur – area along Memorial Blvd between 9th Ave and Hwy-73, Roosevelt Park Area, South end of Pleasure Island, Pear Ridge and area between Woodworth and 9th Ave.
  • Sabine Pass – all areas
  • Port Acres – all areas
  • Groves – area near Taft at 32nd
  • Nederland – area between Hardy & Helena

If you receive a message saying your power has been restored but are still experiencing an outage – please call 1-800-9OUTAGE to report your address.

