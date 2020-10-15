Alberta Arsement Roy

Alberta A. Roy, 86, passed away October 13, 2020.

Alberta was born in Rayne, LA, to the late Claude and Alfreda Arsement.

She was a member and the Office Administrator for St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Groves, TX, for twenty-five years.

She loved her family, friends and God.

Alberta was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Alberta was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hadson Louis Roy; brother, Wilmer Arsement; and sisters Lela Garner, Willa Mae Guidry, Amy Bellard and Delores Baker; daughter-in-law, Sharie Tompkins Roy.

She is survived by her sons, Tim Roy and his wife, Lisa of Groves, TX; Danny Roy of Nederland, TX; daughters, Patti Domingue and her husband, Delton of Cypress, TX; Annette Broussard and her husband, Craig of Canyon Lake, TX; Tessy Grillo and her husband, John of Cypress, TX; 13 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

A gathering of friends and relatives will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 1:00 p.m., at Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Rite of Committal will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park.