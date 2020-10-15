Angela Arnette Dorsey Williams, 51, of Port Arthur, TX went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Medical Center of

Southeast TX.

Angela was born May 12, 1969 to the late Walter and Eula Mae Dorsey at St. Mary’s Hospital.

She was a very active member of Paradise Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Delton Narcisse here in Port Arthur.

She was gifted with a beautiful voice, in which she used to praise and glorify God.

She was a member of the Voices of Paradise.

Angela devoted herself to making sure our members could attend church services by becoming one of our church van drivers until her illness.

She was a member of the 1987 graduating Class of Thomas Jefferson High School and received her degree in General Business from Lamar State College.

She leaves to cherish her memories three sons, Kevin A. Millender, Jr., Taylor Williams and Walter L. Williams; a sister, Sharon “Shay”

Barnes; a brother, Jerome C. Kemper, Sr. (Silvia); stepmother, Blanche Dorsey; fiancé, Larry Bennett; four grandchildren; a close friend, Bertha Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 501 W. Thomas Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with

visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Rev. Pearce Pegross, Assistant Pastor of Paradise Missionary Baptist Church will officiate.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.