expand
Ad Spot

October 16, 2020

DEATH NOTICES: Oct. 15, 2020

By PA News

Published 5:09 pm Thursday, October 15, 2020

Louis Boudreaux, Sr. 97, of Port Arthur, TX died Friday, October 9, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Debra Lynn Violette, 65, of Port Acres, Texas passed away October 9, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Janet Nancy Collins, 66, of Port Neches, died Monday, October 12, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Scottie Chambliss, Jr., 84, of Vidor, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Roy Joseph Castille, 92, of Port Arthur, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 N 12th Street, Nederland.

Troy Edward Baker, 47, of Nederland, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 N 12th Street, Nederland.

Sandra Ann Collins, 78 of Port Neches, Texas, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Carlos Armando Romero, 66, of Port Arthur passed away on Wenesday, October 7, 2020 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Cecil Clyce Balzersen, 85, of Nederland passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Shirley Marie Jeanis, 91, of Port Arthur passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Baylor Scott and White Hospital, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Troy Lee Stephenson 56, of Groves passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Local

Port Arthur Police waiting to publicly identify victim in Wednesday’s fatality crash

Local

Pedestrian killed in Port Arthur; vehicle crashes into house; another motorist flees scene

Groves

“I want to express my right” – check out local ballot, locations, times for early voting

Local

Police: Port Arthur 18-year-old linked to killing of friend

Local

Port Arthur council trashes city’s waste collection, demands better plan

Local

Fall Market Day in Nederland delivering outdoor vendors, store sales

Groves

Saturday link sale helps cancer patient

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 7-13

Local

PHOTOS — Catching ‘time’ on Keith Lake

Local

UPDATE: Port Arthur Police say missing child located

Local

ENTERGY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Customers without power reduced below 3,000; who’s next

Local

Results in minutes. See how Bob Hope School is leading effort for rapid COVID-19 testing.

Local

SCHOOL UPDATES: Port Arthur ISD says power restored across District buildings

Local

WEDNESDAY MORNING ENTERGY: Power to be restored today, company says

Local

Motiva acquiring another Downtown building; health department planning move; see the details

Local

Nederland officer demonstrates bravery, valor during heated arrest with pointed weapon

Local

Port Arthur food distribution helps those suffering for days without power

High School Sports

Meet Jah’mar Sanders — 2020’s undefeated Memorial quarterback displaying skills coaches can’t teach

Local

Movie theater reopening this week

Local

PHOTOS — Robert Workman gets to work removing bees

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 5-11

Local

ENTERGY TUESDAY 4:10 p.m: Port Arthur network accounts for 81% of those in state still without power

Local

TUESDAY SCHOOL UPDATES: Port Arthur, Mid-County schools opening on different days this week

Local

Early voting begins; officials overcome initial snafu at Jefferson County Sub-Courthouse in Port Arthur