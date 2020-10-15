expand
Ad Spot

October 15, 2020

Ronnie Bost, left, speaks with Lurlan and Rose LeJeune after voting at the Groves Activity Building on Wednesday. Mary Meaux/The News

“I want to express my right” – check out local ballot, locations, times for early voting

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:20 am Thursday, October 15, 2020

GROVES — Local voters have a plethora of decisions to make, from the local and state races to the federal level.

A group of folks stopped by the Groves Activity Building for the second day of early voting on Wednesday and briefly discussed their reasons for going to the polls.

“I am voting because it is my right and I want to express my right, and it’s my duty to vote,” Rose LeJeune said. “I am not for defunding police, not for abortion or anything like that.”

Lurlan LeJeune added to the conversation, saying if he has gripes about something, he comes to vote.

Kathy Brau said she was at the polls to execute her rights. Sshe and Ricky Radley agreed it is better to beat the crowds by voting early than waiting for Election Day.

The numbers

Day one of early voting was brisk across Jefferson County:

  • Groves Activity Building, Groves —747
  • Hebert Library, Port Neches — 750
  • Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Building, Beaumont — 42
  • Jefferson County Courthouse, Beaumont — 50
  • Port Arthur Sub-Courthouse, Port Arthur — 206
  • John Paul Davis Community Center, Beaumont —1,175
  • Hughes Public Library, Nederland — 1,066
  • Port Arthur Library, Port Arthur — 940
  • Precinct 1 Service Center, China — 272
  • Rogers Park, Beaumont — 1,794
  • Theodore Johns Library, Beaumont — 1,207
  • Total of early votes in person — 9,178

According to the Jefferson County elections Department there are 149,748 registered voters as of Wednesday.

Early voting totals for Port Arthur city races

  • Port Arthur Public Library — 395
  • Port Arthur Sub-Courthouse — 292

Voting in Port Arthur

The ballot situation in Port Arthur is different from that of previous years.

Due to COVID-19, the May election was postponed to November but instead of all of the races: general election, which includes the presidential election, state and county election, Jefferson County Drainage District No. 7, Port Arthur Independent School District trustee election, and Port Arthur city election including council seats and nine propositions all on one ballot, there are two ballots for Port Arthur voters.

One for the federal, state, PAISD and DD7 races and another for council and propositions.

County officials said the city did not meet the required guidelines of having an updated voter database — a problem a decade in the making.

Early voting dates, times for county and Port Arthur

Early voting continues through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 19 to Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 25 from noon to 5 p.m.; and Oct. 26 to Oct. 30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

County polling locations

  • Beaumont Courthouse-main location 1001 Pearl St., Beaumont
  • Port Arthur Sub-Courthouse 525 Lakeshore Drive, Port Arthur
  • Rogers Park Recreation Center 6540 Gladys, Beaumont
  • Port Arthur Library, 4615 Ninth Ave., Port Arthur
  • Theodore Johns Library 4255 Fannett Rd., Beaumont
  • John Paul Davis Community Center, 3580 E Lucas, Beaumont
  • Marion & Ed Hughes Public Library, 2712 Nederland Ave., Nederland
  • Groves Activity Center, 6150 39th St., Groves
  • Effie & Wilton Hebert Library, 2025 Merriman St., Port Neches
  • Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Building (Judge Ray Chesson’s Courtroom), 19217 FM 365, Beaumont
  • Precinct 1 Service Center 20205 W. Hwy. 90, China

Port Arthur election information

Early voting polling is at two locations, the Port Arthur Public Library and Sub-Courthouse in Port Arthur.

Other local elections

Voters in Groves will decide on four separate seats for their city; mayor, Ward 2, Ward 4 and city marshal.

Mayor — Ward 1 Councilmember Chris Borne and Ward 2 Councilmember Karen Theis are running for the spot of mayor.

If Borne loses, he maintains his Ward 1 seat because his term is not up. If he wins the mayor’s race, someone will be appointed to complete his unexpired term.

  • Ward 2: Newcomers Jeremy Young and Paul Oliver have filed for the seat.

Should Theis lose the mayor’s race, she will also lose her council seat because her term is up.

  • Ward 4: Incumbent Kyle Hollier and Rhonda Dugas are running.
  • City Marshal: Incumbent Norman Reynolds Jr. has filed, as has Tommy Smith.

Terms are for two years.

PNGISD

Place 6 incumbent Rusty Brittain has drawn two challengers; Dallon James and Danny Viator.

Place 7 incumbent Jake Lefort is unopposed and will retain his seat. 

Port Neches

The Place 3 incumbent John Davenport did not draw any opponents this time around and will keep his seat.

The Place 5 incumbent Julie Gauthier is not running for reelection. Terry Schwertner filed for the seat and has no opponents and will automaticity earn the seat.

Groves

“I want to express my right” – check out local ballot, locations, times for early voting

Local

Police: Port Arthur 18-year-old linked to killing of friend

Local

Port Arthur council trashes city’s waste collection, demands better plan

Local

Fall Market Day in Nederland delivering outdoor vendors, store sales

Groves

Saturday link sale helps cancer patient

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 7-13

Local

PHOTOS — Catching ‘time’ on Keith Lake

Local

Port Arthur Police ask for help locating missing 6-year-old

Local

ENTERGY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Customers without power reduced below 3,000; who’s next

Local

Results in minutes. See how Bob Hope School is leading effort for rapid COVID-19 testing.

Local

SCHOOL UPDATES: Port Arthur ISD says power restored across District buildings

Local

WEDNESDAY MORNING ENTERGY: Power to be restored today, company says

Local

Motiva acquiring another Downtown building; health department planning move; see the details

Local

Nederland officer demonstrates bravery, valor during heated arrest with pointed weapon

Local

Port Arthur food distribution helps those suffering for days without power

High School Sports

Meet Jah’mar Sanders — 2020’s undefeated Memorial quarterback displaying skills coaches can’t teach

Local

Movie theater reopening this week

Local

PHOTOS — Robert Workman gets to work removing bees

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 5-11

Local

ENTERGY TUESDAY 4:10 p.m: Port Arthur network accounts for 81% of those in state still without power

Local

TUESDAY SCHOOL UPDATES: Port Arthur, Mid-County schools opening on different days this week

Local

Early voting begins; officials overcome initial snafu at Jefferson County Sub-Courthouse in Port Arthur

Local

ENTERGY TUESDAY 8 am: Port Arthur network to see bulk restoration by Wednesday; complete by Thursday

Local

Local residents deal with storm aftermath. “Delta was definitely underrated.”