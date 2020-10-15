“I want to express my right” – check out local ballot, locations, times for early voting

GROVES — Local voters have a plethora of decisions to make, from the local and state races to the federal level.

A group of folks stopped by the Groves Activity Building for the second day of early voting on Wednesday and briefly discussed their reasons for going to the polls.

“I am voting because it is my right and I want to express my right, and it’s my duty to vote,” Rose LeJeune said. “I am not for defunding police, not for abortion or anything like that.”

Lurlan LeJeune added to the conversation, saying if he has gripes about something, he comes to vote.

Kathy Brau said she was at the polls to execute her rights. Sshe and Ricky Radley agreed it is better to beat the crowds by voting early than waiting for Election Day.

The numbers

Day one of early voting was brisk across Jefferson County:

Groves Activity Building, Groves —747

Hebert Library, Port Neches — 750

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Building, Beaumont — 42

Jefferson County Courthouse, Beaumont — 50

Port Arthur Sub-Courthouse, Port Arthur — 206

John Paul Davis Community Center, Beaumont —1,175

Hughes Public Library, Nederland — 1,066

Port Arthur Library, Port Arthur — 940

Precinct 1 Service Center, China — 272

Rogers Park, Beaumont — 1,794

Theodore Johns Library, Beaumont — 1,207

Total of early votes in person — 9,178

According to the Jefferson County elections Department there are 149,748 registered voters as of Wednesday.

Early voting totals for Port Arthur city races

Port Arthur Public Library — 395

Port Arthur Sub-Courthouse — 292

Voting in Port Arthur

The ballot situation in Port Arthur is different from that of previous years.

Due to COVID-19, the May election was postponed to November but instead of all of the races: general election, which includes the presidential election, state and county election, Jefferson County Drainage District No. 7, Port Arthur Independent School District trustee election, and Port Arthur city election including council seats and nine propositions all on one ballot, there are two ballots for Port Arthur voters.

One for the federal, state, PAISD and DD7 races and another for council and propositions.

County officials said the city did not meet the required guidelines of having an updated voter database — a problem a decade in the making.

Early voting dates, times for county and Port Arthur

Early voting continues through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 19 to Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 25 from noon to 5 p.m.; and Oct. 26 to Oct. 30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

County polling locations

Beaumont Courthouse-main location 1001 Pearl St., Beaumont

Port Arthur Sub-Courthouse 525 Lakeshore Drive, Port Arthur

Rogers Park Recreation Center 6540 Gladys, Beaumont

Port Arthur Library, 4615 Ninth Ave., Port Arthur

Theodore Johns Library 4255 Fannett Rd., Beaumont

John Paul Davis Community Center, 3580 E Lucas, Beaumont

Marion & Ed Hughes Public Library, 2712 Nederland Ave., Nederland

Groves Activity Center, 6150 39th St., Groves

Effie & Wilton Hebert Library, 2025 Merriman St., Port Neches

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Building (Judge Ray Chesson’s Courtroom), 19217 FM 365, Beaumont

Precinct 1 Service Center 20205 W. Hwy. 90, China

Port Arthur election information

Early voting polling is at two locations, the Port Arthur Public Library and Sub-Courthouse in Port Arthur.

Other local elections

Voters in Groves will decide on four separate seats for their city; mayor, Ward 2, Ward 4 and city marshal.

Mayor — Ward 1 Councilmember Chris Borne and Ward 2 Councilmember Karen Theis are running for the spot of mayor.

If Borne loses, he maintains his Ward 1 seat because his term is not up. If he wins the mayor’s race, someone will be appointed to complete his unexpired term.

Ward 2: Newcomers Jeremy Young and Paul Oliver have filed for the seat.

Should Theis lose the mayor’s race, she will also lose her council seat because her term is up.

Ward 4: Incumbent Kyle Hollier and Rhonda Dugas are running.

City Marshal: Incumbent Norman Reynolds Jr. has filed, as has Tommy Smith.

Terms are for two years.

PNGISD

Place 6 incumbent Rusty Brittain has drawn two challengers; Dallon James and Danny Viator.

Place 7 incumbent Jake Lefort is unopposed and will retain his seat.

Port Neches

The Place 3 incumbent John Davenport did not draw any opponents this time around and will keep his seat.

The Place 5 incumbent Julie Gauthier is not running for reelection. Terry Schwertner filed for the seat and has no opponents and will automaticity earn the seat.