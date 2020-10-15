expand
Ad Spot

October 15, 2020

Elam, Keshawn

Police: Port Arthur 18-year-old linked to killing of friend

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:19 am Thursday, October 15, 2020

Police officers in Baytown are seeking a former Port Arthur man following the September shooting death of his friend, authorities said.

Keshawn Elam, 18, reportedly was involved in a verbal altercation with Davin Chatman, also 18, in Baytown that resulted in the shooting death of Chatman, according to information from Baytown Police.

Officers responded at 8:42 p.m. Sept. 26 after several calls of shots fired in the 5400 block of Hazel Street. Upon arrival they found Chatman shot several times. Baytown EMS pronounced the victim deceased due to injuries sustained in the gunfire.

Police contend Elam drove off in Chatman’s 2014 black, four-door Nissan after the shooting. The vehicle was recovered unoccupied by the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office near College Station.

Murder charges have been filed through the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Elam’s whereabouts are unknown at this time, and Baytown Police investigators are asking for the public’s assistance with any information on Elam that could lead to his arrest.

Port Arthur Police Det. Mike Hebert said he could not comment on the case and deferred questions to police in Baytown.

Baytown Police Lt. Steve Dorris said based on information uncovered during the investigation, it is believed Elam has family and friends in the Port Arthur area, where he is originally from.

Dorris said it is possible for Elam to be in Port Arthur but police can’t say for certain.

Due to the nature of the crime, Elam is considered armed and dangerous, Dorris said.

Anyone who sees Elam is advised not to try to approach or apprehend him but rather contact the Baytown Police Department Homicide Division at 281-420-7181 or Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-8477 (TIPS).

Groves

“I want to express my right” – check out local ballot, locations, times for early voting

Local

Police: Port Arthur 18-year-old linked to killing of friend

Local

Port Arthur council trashes city’s waste collection, demands better plan

Local

Fall Market Day in Nederland delivering outdoor vendors, store sales

Groves

Saturday link sale helps cancer patient

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 7-13

Local

PHOTOS — Catching ‘time’ on Keith Lake

Local

Port Arthur Police ask for help locating missing 6-year-old

Local

ENTERGY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Customers without power reduced below 3,000; who’s next

Local

Results in minutes. See how Bob Hope School is leading effort for rapid COVID-19 testing.

Local

SCHOOL UPDATES: Port Arthur ISD says power restored across District buildings

Local

WEDNESDAY MORNING ENTERGY: Power to be restored today, company says

Local

Motiva acquiring another Downtown building; health department planning move; see the details

Local

Nederland officer demonstrates bravery, valor during heated arrest with pointed weapon

Local

Port Arthur food distribution helps those suffering for days without power

High School Sports

Meet Jah’mar Sanders — 2020’s undefeated Memorial quarterback displaying skills coaches can’t teach

Local

Movie theater reopening this week

Local

PHOTOS — Robert Workman gets to work removing bees

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 5-11

Local

ENTERGY TUESDAY 4:10 p.m: Port Arthur network accounts for 81% of those in state still without power

Local

TUESDAY SCHOOL UPDATES: Port Arthur, Mid-County schools opening on different days this week

Local

Early voting begins; officials overcome initial snafu at Jefferson County Sub-Courthouse in Port Arthur

Local

ENTERGY TUESDAY 8 am: Port Arthur network to see bulk restoration by Wednesday; complete by Thursday

Local

Local residents deal with storm aftermath. “Delta was definitely underrated.”