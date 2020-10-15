Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 7-13

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13:

Oct. 7

Fraudulent Information was reported in the 4700 block of Lawndale.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5900 block of Smith St.

Oct. 8

Jeremiah Gilmore, 33, was arrested in the 3100 block of Main Avenue for possession of controlled substance, manufacture and delivery of controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon and warrants.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of Charles.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6400 block of Val.

Theft was reported in the 3100 block of Hickory.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

Harassment was reported in the 6100 block of Terrell.

Oct. 9

Thomas Matthews, 36, was arrested in the 2600 block of Main for possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and for a prohibited weapon.

Krista Scherry, 24, was arrested for warrants in the 2900 block of Azalea.

Michael Bowman, 55, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3300 block of Graves.

A report for burglary of a vehicle/ theft of a firearm was reported in the 4600 block of Inwood.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6300 block of Dave.

An assault was reported in the 4600 block of Pinetop.

Oct. 10

Vidal Aleman-Ramirez, 25, was arrested for warrants in the 3200 block of South.

Ruben Soto, 25, was arrested for failure identify/fugitive intent to give false info.

A disturbance was reported in the 6100 block of Warren.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 2700 block of Ruby.

Oct. 11

Noah Sims, 23, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5100 block of 39 th St.

St. Shawn Bell, 46,was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

Shannon Jefferson, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

Oct. 12

Ursula Osteen, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 6300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Jonathan Derutte, 18, was arrested for terroristic threats.

Possession of a controlled substance and recovery of stolen property was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Oct. 13