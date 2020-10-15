Joseph “Joe” Brown

Mr. Joseph Brown, 72, of Port Arthur, TX died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

A native of Dubuisson, Louisiana, he was a resident of Port Arthur for over 40 years and worked in the construction until he retired.

He was an active member of both St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he served God and his church by cleaning the sanctuary every week.

His favorite past-times included playing cards with his friends and family and going to bingo.

Visitation will be 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with the rosary recited at 7:00 pm.

Funeral service will be 10:00 am Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Father Anthony Afanagide will officiate.

Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.