expand
Ad Spot

October 16, 2020

Joseph “Joe” Brown

Joseph “Joe” Brown

By PA News

Published 5:40 pm Thursday, October 15, 2020

Mr. Joseph Brown, 72, of Port Arthur, TX died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

A native of Dubuisson, Louisiana, he was a resident of Port Arthur for over 40 years and worked in the construction until he retired.

He was an active member of both St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he served God and his church by cleaning the sanctuary every week.

His favorite past-times included playing cards with his friends and family and going to bingo.

Visitation will be 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with the rosary recited at 7:00 pm.

Funeral service will be 10:00 am Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Father Anthony Afanagide will officiate.

Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Local

Port Arthur Police waiting to publicly identify victim in Wednesday’s fatality crash

Local

Pedestrian killed in Port Arthur; vehicle crashes into house; another motorist flees scene

Groves

“I want to express my right” – check out local ballot, locations, times for early voting

Local

Police: Port Arthur 18-year-old linked to killing of friend

Local

Port Arthur council trashes city’s waste collection, demands better plan

Local

Fall Market Day in Nederland delivering outdoor vendors, store sales

Groves

Saturday link sale helps cancer patient

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 7-13

Local

PHOTOS — Catching ‘time’ on Keith Lake

Local

UPDATE: Port Arthur Police say missing child located

Local

ENTERGY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Customers without power reduced below 3,000; who’s next

Local

Results in minutes. See how Bob Hope School is leading effort for rapid COVID-19 testing.

Local

SCHOOL UPDATES: Port Arthur ISD says power restored across District buildings

Local

WEDNESDAY MORNING ENTERGY: Power to be restored today, company says

Local

Motiva acquiring another Downtown building; health department planning move; see the details

Local

Nederland officer demonstrates bravery, valor during heated arrest with pointed weapon

Local

Port Arthur food distribution helps those suffering for days without power

High School Sports

Meet Jah’mar Sanders — 2020’s undefeated Memorial quarterback displaying skills coaches can’t teach

Local

Movie theater reopening this week

Local

PHOTOS — Robert Workman gets to work removing bees

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 5-11

Local

ENTERGY TUESDAY 4:10 p.m: Port Arthur network accounts for 81% of those in state still without power

Local

TUESDAY SCHOOL UPDATES: Port Arthur, Mid-County schools opening on different days this week

Local

Early voting begins; officials overcome initial snafu at Jefferson County Sub-Courthouse in Port Arthur